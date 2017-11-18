Grantham Journal column: Committed to reopen A&E

As you will know, our Trust board said this month they wanted to reopen Grantham A&E.

However NHS Improvement has asked that the final decision on the opening be deferred by one month, in order to allow for an independent review of staffing to be carried out.

This review will look at the staffing arrangements for all three of our A&Es, to ensure that before any firm decision to reopen Grantham overnight is made safe staffing levels can be maintained in all three A&Es over the busy winter months.

NHS Improvement sees this as essential due to the Trust’s continued struggle to deliver really good A&E services and because it’s recognised that patients need to have some certainty rather a ‘stop/start’ approach.

I’d like to thank the local people for their ongoing support and we really appreciate that the announcement at Board wasn’t what some people were expecting.

We have always remained committed to the reopening of Grantham A&E 24/7 as soon as it’s safe.

The quality and safety of patient care is our top priority and there are many ways in which we are working to improve services and the patient experience. I’m really pleased to say that our first ward (ward 1) at Grantham has undergone ward accreditation and achieved an amber rating. This is a new initiative, where wards across the Trust will be regularly inspected by a team of independent senior nurses and assessed against a range of measures.

This is a really great start, and whilst there are some areas of improvement to be made to move to green, we are all very proud of the team and their commitment to safe patient care.