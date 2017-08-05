Grantham Journal column: District council sets its sights on delivery

I’m very grateful to the Journal for giving me a regular opportunity to update you about news from South Kesteven District Council – and some of the things on the horizon.

I was delighted to take over as the leader of the council in April. We are very fortunate to live in such a lovely district – but it is not without its challenges.

Our key challenge, and the thing upon which we will be judged as a council, is the strength of our local economy. We need an economy that supports thriving communities and which makes our district a great place to live, work, visit and invest.

As I intend to demonstrate, I have a very proactive, ‘can do’ approach when it comes to getting things done – particularly things that will benefit our economy and local people.

I am determined that the council can help make things happen by taking the lead and, where necessary, taking projects forward to the point when the private sector will invest, for example housing or supporting start-up businesses.

The council will be having a major event in September to announce new plans and add new impetus to existing projects. I look forward to telling you more in the coming weeks.

I’m also a firm believer in leisure, art and culture and what they can do for our living standards and our economy. I hope you enjoyed the return of the beach to Grantham recently – back in the days when the sun was shining!

Festivals, particularly, can create a real buzz in a town and do wonders for the local economy – as the growing popularity of Gravity Fields demonstrates. With successful festivals in Stamford and The Deepings, I am keen to see what we can do in Bourne.

Finally, a quick reminder about the ‘Big Clean’ programme, which aims to set a new standard for street cleanliness. There’s still time to identify an area that needs our attention and even join the team when we’re in your area.

You can find out more at www.southkesteven.gov.uk/SKBigClean or by following us on social media.