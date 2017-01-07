Grantham Journal column: First aid training in every school

I have been working to support Nick Boles MP for two months now, making sure that his office is still heavily involved in local issues and campaigns whilst he undergoes his cancer treatment. Recently, at a constituency surgery I was lucky enough to meet two ladies from the charity LIVES, who train and provide first responders across the county.

In an emergency situation it’s those first vital minutes that can be the difference between life and death in many cases, and LIVES are committed to making sure that they recruit and train enough amazing volunteers to cover the whole of Lincolnshire, providing life-saving medical care or resuscitation until the Ambulance arrives. We all know the problems we’re experiencing with the overnight A&E closure at Grantham and the struggles that East Mids Ambulance Service are dealing with as demand increases, so this incredible volunteer force genuinely save lives.

I’ve written on Nick’s behalf to local schools across the Grantham and Stamford constituency to ask them to consider taking up LIVES’ offer of training children in first aid and resuscitation. The Government is legislating to make sure schools have defibrillators on site, which help to resuscitate people who have had heart attacks, and they are increasingly available on local streets, too.

Wouldn’t it be amazing then if it wasn’t just a piece of equipment on the wall, but if actually every child in that school was trained to use it in an emergency? Wouldn’t it be fantastic if every school leaver in the county was equipped with the skills to save lives? I hope that local schools will get involved with LIVES.

LIVES have to raise over £1m every year to continue their work saving thousands of lives across our communities. It’s a service that needs and deserves all of our support.

You can donate, or volunteer to be a first responder yourself, at lives.org.uk

Ben Bradley profile:

Ben is the Conservative Group Leader on Ashfield District Council and Office Manager for Mark Spencer, the MP for Sherwood.

He lived in Grantham for several years before moving to Nottinghamshire and is therefore aware of many of the local issues in the constituency.

Ben is also a Governor at a Secondary Academy and Deputy Chairman of the Sherwood Conservative Association.

He is married and has two young boys.

Ben will be representing Nick Boles MP whilst he undergoes his treatment.