Grantham Journal column: Opening of new eye unit is a very positive development

On Monday 5 December, the new ophthalmology unit opened its doors to its first patients at Grantham Hospital. This unit will provide much needed local access to eye patients in the Grantham and wider Lincolnshire area. The newly refurbished department was opened by the Mayor of Grantham who was given a tour of the department by the staff.

The department has opened up in a newly refurbished part of the hospital at the front of the site. The benefits of having a dedicated space for the eye clinics are enormous and will ensure that there is the opportunity for us to invest and expand in the future. This strategy of improving local access to services is supported by our local commissioners and is part of a wider strategy of ensuring that local residents are able to choose and access a service that is near to them.

This is a very positive development for the Grantham site and there are aims to increase the amount of ophthalmology surgery on the site for those patients who require treatments for conditions such as cataracts and glaucoma. There will also be further development to include paediatric ophthalmology services.

Norovirus, which causes diarrhoea and vomiting, is one of the most common stomach bugs in the UK. It’s also called the “winter vomiting bug” because it’s more common in winter, although you can catch it at any time of the year.

Norovirus can be very unpleasant but it usually clears up by itself in a few days. You can normally look after yourself or your child at home. Try to avoid going to your GP, as norovirus can be spread to others very easily.

Call your GP or NHS 111 if you’re concerned or need any advice.

Help us to protect our vulnerable patients and our staff, so please also do not visit friends or family in hospital if you have any symptoms as this can be spread across a ward very quickly. The advice for visitors to the hospital is if you have any symptoms of norovirus please do not visit until at least 72 hours (three days) after the last symptoms. Also ensure that you follow the guidance on hand washing.

Have a safe and Merry Christmas.