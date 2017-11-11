Grantham Journal column: Our plans for town’s roads

Good roads don’t just allow traffic to flow – they’re also vital for prosperity and jobs.

That’s why making it safer and easier for people to get around remains an absolute priority for the county council, and, to achieve that, we continue to invest heavily in Lincolnshire’s roads. But if we’re to get the biggest bang for our buck, it’s vital we keep our eye on the bigger picture. To that end, a few years ago we published the Grantham Transport Strategy, which outlines our vision for the town.

The strategy aims to make Grantham and its surrounding area a more attractive place to live, work and visit. To do that we will need to tackle congestion, improve air quality and ensure we have the right infrastructure for growth. A lot has already been achieved, most notably the extensive refurbishment of the town centre.

We’ve also made significant progress on the cornerstone of the strategy – the £81m Grantham southern relief road, which will provide an alternative route around the town. Phase one was completed in August 2016, and saw the creation of a roundabout off the B1174 and a road along Tollemache Road leading to a second new roundabout. Phase two will involve the creation of a new road joining the B1174 to the A1. The necessary archaeological investigations are set to start in the very near future, with construction beginning early next year.

Of course, it’s also important that we make the most of our existing roads, and so earlier in the year our team were out making repairs to Belton Lane and Barrowby Gate.

We’re currently drawing up our programme for next year, and it’s likely to include the reconstruction of the A52 London Road/Wharf Road junction.

Aside from roads, another important strand of our strategy is making alternative forms of transport more attractive, encouraging people to leave the car at home. One of our earliest improvements was the launch of an improved Into Town bus service, while, in May, we saw the introduction of additional weekend rail services.

We are also hoping to see further improvements for Grantham when the new East Midlands rail franchise starts in August 2019.

You can find out more about the Grantham Transport Strategy at www.lincolnshire.gov.uk

So we have a lot to be positive about, because the combined impact of these improvements will be much greater than the sum of their parts.

And that will ensure our town continues to thrive for decades to come.