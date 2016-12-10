Grantham Journal column: We’re pushing to get new complex built

As we move into December there is no let up in the pace of what has been a hectic but productive year for Grantham and the surrounding area.

The eagle-eyed amongst you who have been in St Catherine’s Road recently will have noticed that the former Grantham Senior Citizens’ Club has now been demolished and work on a new club building is underway next to the Welham Street car park.

The demolition was needed to free up the site for a new multi-screen cinema and restaurant complex and the search to find a preferred cinema operator is now coming to an end after a good response from the market.

This development and the restaurants that will come with it will breathe new life into a key location to release the area’s full potential as a fantastic place to visit, live, work and do business.

We are working hard to get the development up and running as soon as we possibly can.

Still in Grantham and following the Heritage Lottery Fund agreeing an £818,000 grant for the restoration of Wyndham Park, we are now developing the documentation to move forward to the landscape and design stage of the project.

One of the projects we will be running is to gather memories, photographs or trinkets associated with the park.

Anyone interested in sharing their memories or pictures should email pr@southkesteven.gov.uk or send them to Wyndham Park’s Facebook page.

At the other end of the town initial meetings have been held with the Ministry of Defence/Defence Infrastructure Organisation and it looks like the Prince William of Gloucester Barracks will potentially be released for alternative uses from 2020 onwards.

The Defence Infrastructure Organisation are engaging with our Local Plan process as they consider possible redevelopment and we are also talking to the Woodland Trust who have an interest in the site.

Finally, I am delighted to report that the Community Fund has made awards of more than £180,000 to date with our rural communities benefiting hugely.

The South and Castle wards of the district have received £67,723 and those in the rural wards of the north have received £58,203. Town based projects have received £56,769.

The fund was announced last year for local groups or individuals to apply for part of a £300,000 pool of grant funding that we consider for projects to benefit the district’s residents.

Applications are judged on criteria that seek to support community projects or events that demonstrate wide community benefit such as amenities and buildings or that support community enterprise.

The fund can also support celebrations, sports events, street festivals, arts and cultural events.

You can apply as a group or as an individual by downloading an application form from www.lincolnshirecvs.org.uk

Why not give it a try? You’ve got nothing to lose!