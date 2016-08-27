Grantham Journal letter: What is the logic of A&E closure?

As a regular visitor to Grantham, due to my elderly parents being residents of the town, I feel as though I need to add my voice to others regarding the night time closure of the hospital A&E department.

Both my parents have conditions that could become life threatening if not treated in a hospital quickly. A trip to Lincoln, Boston or Peterborough would be too far for them to get the emergency treatment in time.

I really do not understand the logic behind the closure in a town with a large number of elderly.

Also, my fear is that, with a town surrounded by a motorway that daily sees accidents and a main line railway running through it a major incident would potentially see many unnecessary deaths and put a huge strain on our emergency services including Air Ambulance. It seems to me that this could just be the start of the total closure of a much needed hospital.

Surely, in a town that is constantly growing it would be logical to increase the services at Grantham Hospital, not cut them.

Teresa Howe