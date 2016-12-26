Then and Now: From the Ark to the Angel...

Noah’s Ark was situated on the corner of the High Street and Vine Street.

It was so named because there was a model of the ark above the shop’s doorway. The business was established in the 1860s by Edward Dickinson, and the shop sold fancy goods, toys and ironmongery, as well as wooden boxes.

Noah's Ark

Earlier, he had lived and worked on Swinegate, where he advertised himself in the paper as a gas fitter, and he also sold iron and tin. He took frequent advertisements in the paper and in 1860 asked for gamekeepers to supply him with rabbit and hare pelts.

One stated that a dentist from Lincoln visited every Saturday to treat the local population. Mrs Dickinson ran the Central Registry for servants from the property, the notices of which can be seen on the posters on the shop door. The shop eventually closed in 1891 and was bought by the Angel Hotel.