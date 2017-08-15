Pair pass exams to become recruitment consultants

Two local recruitment consultants are celebrating after passing their Level 3 certificates in recruitment practice, to become qualified.

Adam Lilley CertRP and Adam Woodmansey CertRP joined Grantham based recruitment firm, RecruitMe located on Conduit Lane, in February.

Chair of RecruitME, Simon Taylor is pleased with their dedication. He said: “They have both demonstrated through our in-house training programme and examination by the Institute of Recruitment Professionals, their aptitude for the recruitment profession. We take great pride in investing in our people through training and development.”

Adam Lilley is delighted to have passed. He said: “Studying for the exam, as well as completing RecruitME’ structured training programme was at first quite daunting, but the RecruitME culture is very supportive.”

Adam Woodmansey said: “We are already putting in place much of what we learnt and I look forward to supporting the next intake of trainee recruitment consultants.”

You can contact the team on 01476 573 255.