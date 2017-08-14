Patient taken from Grantham tea garden to hospital by ambucopter

An air ambulance landed in The Paddock, in Grantham, on Saturday afternoon, after receiving reports that a patient was unconscious and not breathing.

The patient fell ill while at the Conduit Tea Garden, in Conduit Lane, and was taken by ambulance to the ambucopter, which was unable to land closer to the scene.

A spokesman for the East Midlands Air Ambulance told the Journal: “We sent a paramedic in a car, two ambulances and the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance. One patient was taken to Lincoln County Hospital for further care.”

The call went through to the control room just before 1.30pm.

This photograph was taken by Marion Ellis, who lives in St Catherine’s Road, opposite The Paddock.

She said: “The sound of an air ambulance coming in to land on Saturday was incredibly loud. It stayed an hour possibly, and an ambulance eventually came on to the field to it from Avenue Road.”

The patient’s condition is not known.