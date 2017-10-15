Paul donates to town hospice

A donation has been made to St Barnabas Hospice by a man who took part in a fund-raising climb in the Lake District.

Paul travelled to the Lake District to climb Blencathra with co-workers Alison Shaw and Donna Carroll, Alison’s husband Phil, and his step-daughter Lyndsay and her partner Gary Spiers, to raise money for St Barnabas Hospice in Grantham and Boston Pilgrim Hospital, where he has been undergoing chemotherapy since January.

As well as raising over £1,500 for charity, he also asked his partner of 30 years, Barbara Davies, who had travelled with the group, to marry him.

Hospice fund-raiser Tina Dingley saccepted the donation. She said: “They all were thrilled to take part in the climb and said it was a pleasure to help Paul achieve one of his dreams and hopefully would like to repeat the challenge again in the near future.”