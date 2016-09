A man whose body was found in water at Foston last week was from Sheffield, say police.

The 80-year-old was found by officers after he was reported missing on Thursday. He is believed to have died after falling in the water at Fallow Ford in the River Witham while fishing.

Police discovered the man’s car at Foston a few hours after he was reported missing. Anybody with information about the incident should call police on 101.