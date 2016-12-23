Persimmon makes donation to the Belvoir Cricket and Countryside Trust

A group which offers countryside education and sport to children has been given a £500 boost.

Persimmon Homes East Midlands has made the donation to the Belvoir Cricket and Countryside Trust, based in the Vale of Belvoir.

Belvoir Cricket and Countryside Trust

The trust aims to influence children’s lives through countryside education and sport, encouraging healthy lifestyles through sports participation in rural communities.

Darren Bicknell, of the trust, said: “We are extremely grateful to Persimmon Homes East Midlands for this generous donation.

“Last year 26 schools attended over 19 days with 1,589 children enjoying 3,178 hours of sport and 3,973 hours of countryside education.

“This money will go towards our professional sports and education coaches who support this project.”

The donation comes as part of Persimmon Homes’ Community Champions initiative, which sees it donate up to £2,000 to charities and community groups within the East Midlands area every month.

Simon McDonald, managing director, said: “We are proud to make this donation to the Belvoir Cricket & Countryside Trust.

“This is an excellent project which really brings education and sport to life for over 1,000 children, many of which are from disadvantaged backgrounds.”

Applications for funding can be made by visiting www.persimmonhomes.com/charity