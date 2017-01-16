Photos and memories wanted for Grantham Wyndham Park exhibition

An appeal for photographs and memories of Wyndham Park from the past 92 years has been launched with a view to setting up an exhibition in the new visitors’ centre due to open in 2018.

South Kesteven District Council is asking residents and visitors for their photos and memories of Wyndham Park as part of a project under the Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF) and the Big Lottery Fund bid.

Park users young and old are being asked to send in their images and memories of years gone by to feature on the park’s Facebook and Instagram pages. The photos and recorded memories could then be used as part of a display in the visitor centre.

Wyndham Park Forum, Grantham Civic Society and the local media are among those asked to submit their images but the council wants to hear from current and former park users and anyone locally or nationally to share their images and memories.

The campaign has now been launched with an image from over a century ago showing children playing in the River Witham in 1911 next to the where the park is now located.

Anyone interested in submitting their memories and photos should email their thoughts and pictures to pr@southkesteven.gov.uk, message them direct to the Wyndham Park Facebook page @wyndhamparkgrantham or send them on the Instagram page @wyndhamparkgrantham

SKDC’s Executive Member Coun Nick Craft said: “Heritage has always been a very important part of Wyndham Park which is why we’ve launched this campaign.

“We hope to capture as many memories of the 92 years it’s officially been open since 1924 and before if residents or local groups have items archived.

“If possible we’ll look to display as many items as possible in the park’s new visitor centre so please send us your pictures, it’s your park and we want to hear your memories.”

Last year the district council and Wyndham Park Forum were awarded £818,000 in Lottery cash to build and update its facilities and return it to its days as a First World War memorial park.