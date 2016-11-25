Pictures and video: Bottoms up at Grantham’s St Wulfram’s Church

The first-ever beer festival to be held at Grantham’s St Wulfram’s Church has got off to a great start.

The festival, called Land of Hops and Glory, offers visitors a selection of 50 beers, ciders and mead.

The festival started yesterday (Thursday) and draws to a close tomorrow (Saturday).

Among the beers are two specifically brewed for the festival called ‘St Wulfram’s’ and ‘Fr Stuart’.

To accompany the ales there will be music. Tonight (Friday) party band ‘Gladness’ will perform a set of covers and tomorrow’s line-up will be a jazz ensemble from King’s School and singer Dennis Hannant.

Entry is paid on the door. Admission between noon and 7pm is £3 (£1 for CAMRA members) and between 7pm and 11pm is £5.

