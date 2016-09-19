Pictures: Pooches of all breeds at Woodland Trust dog show

Around 100 dogs of all shapes, sizes and breeds gathered at Londonthorpe Wood for the Woodland Trust’s dog show.

The fun dog show was supported by Grantham-based dog training organisation Ruff Diamonds, which helped to organise the event.

Judges Zoe Hill and Hollie Anderson

Among the pretty pooches and handsome hounds at the event were Yorkshire terriers, Staffordshire bull terriers, mastiffs, Labradors, border collies and more, all keen to take home a rosette.

Many were rescue dogs, with their owners encouraged to share their stories, while ages ranged from puppy to veteran.

Hollie Anderson is from the Woodland Trust and was one of the judges at the dog show. She said: “It was lovely to see so many people enjoying a sunny day in the woods with their dogs.

“For some visitors it was the first time they have visited Londonthorpe Wood – and we’re thrilled to hear that many will be returning.

The Allman family: Brooke, Trinity, Reid and Cameron with Benji the dog.

“As autumn approaches we’d encourage as many people – not just dog owners – to explore this lovely woodland.”

Collie Benny won best in show, while reserve best in show Ruby was celebrating her eighth birthday.

The event raised £150 which will be shared between the Woodland Trust and the Dogs Trust.

Londonthorpe Wood is well used by dog walkers and local families, but dog fouling and uncontrolled dogs have been reported in the past. Various measures have been taken to try and make the wood a safe place for dogs and their owners including spray painting dog poo and putting up posters.

Sarah with grandson William and Alfie the dog, who came third in the 'Childs best friend' category.

One of the aims of the dog show is to encourage dog owners to not only enjoy the woodland but to recognise the importance of cleaning up after pets.