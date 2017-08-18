Pictures: Pyrotechnics teams battle it out in grounds of Belvoir Castle

The sky above Belvoir Castle was awash with colour on Saturday evening, as it hosted a fireworks extravaganza.
Pyrotechnics teams battled it out to put on the best show for visitors.
The spectacular was produced by Firework Champions.
