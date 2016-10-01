Piece of Wharf Road history saved for town

A street name sign on a Grantham road has been restored to its former 19th century glory thanks to the efforts of the district council and Grantham Civic Society.

The cast iron sign, salvaged from the former Tanvic buildings on Wharf Road when they were demolished earlier this year, is one of the original signs installed in locations across the town in the 1800s.

Pictured under the restored Wharf Road sign are, from left, John Pinchbeck, Barbara Manterfield, John Manterfield, Gordon Beech, Coun Nick Craft, Peter Reichelt and Betty Beech.

The sign was salvaged before work began on the site and then cleaned and repainted by Gordon Beech, great-grandson of Isaac Beech, who had the contract with Grantham Borough Council in about 1880.

It was unveiled on Wednesday by SKDC’s executive member for environment Councillor Nick Craft and John Manterfield, secretary of Grantham Civic Society, above Kinnersley hairdressers.

Mr Beech, 78, a former painter and sign writer, of Gonerby Hill Foot, said he was pleased to be asked to paint the sign.

Coun Craft said: “We’re very much a council that looks to the future and where our towns and district can progress but where possible it’s always important to acknowledge the past.”

Mr Manterfield said: “We chose this site to reinstall the sign as there is little in this location to indicate which street you are entering from the bus station.

“We’re very pleased with the end product and thanks go to SKDC, Lincolnshire County Council highways department, John and Pauline Kinnersley and, of course, Gordon for restoring a lovely part of Grantham’s history.”