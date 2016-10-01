Plan for motorcycle track near Grantham submitted

Permission for an existing motorcycle track next to the A52 at Ropsley is being sought from the district council.

Robert Hazelwood, of Crownhill Farm, Ropsley, wants retrospective planning permission for the track which has been operating for a number of years next to the Roman Cafe, on land which used to be a quarry.

A spokesman for JHG Planning Consultancy said: “The application site has been in use as an off-road motorcycling track for many years on an informal basis, however in the last two-and-a-half years it has been operational in its current form. The applicants were unaware that this small scale intensification of use would require planning permission. The site is open to the general public on a pay per use basis, between 10am and 4pm, seven days per week.”