Plan to extend Belton’s Stables restaurant

Expansion plans are in the pipeline for the Stables restaurant at Belton House.

A planning application has been submitted to South Kesteven District Council by the National Trust to redevelop the Grade I listed building. If approved, it would see unused parts of the building opened up to the public. The redevelopment would include:

An interior room on the first floor of the Stables restaurant at Belton House.

* A renewed and extended café facility opening up the whole of the ground floor area to the public;

* Visitor lavatory facilities;

* New stairs and lift to link the food store at first floor level with the kitchen space at ground floor level;

* New passenger lift to provide universal access to ground and first floor levels;

* An education room and associated facilities;

* Staff offices, meeting spaces and welfare facilities;

* Resurfacing and planting to stableyard.

The applicant stated: “The stables building at Belton is one of only 21 Grade I listed stables in England and many of the most significant features remain untouched although, sadly, the condition of some of the features is in decline. The property’s ambition is to find a sustainable future for the entire building that showcases the craftsmanship and shares the story of the people that once used it but also allows the building to play its part in the modern life of Belton.”