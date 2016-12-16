Plan to make a third home out of village pub Ropsley Fox

A plan to convert part of a village pub into a third house has been submitted to the district council.

Plans for two homes have already been approved for the Ropsley Fox pub, which closed in 2013. Owner David Smith now wants to convert the rest of the former pub into a home after an attempt to convert it into a community facility failed.

In a report to the council of behalf of the applicant it says: “The community element has been advertised by Pygott and Crone for the past nine months and to date there has been minimal interest and no offers have been forthcoming for unit C. We believe that the current proposal allows for the completion of the frontage buildings of this development in keeping with the character of the area while overcoming the sales problems related to the original approved community use.”

The latest plan calls for a third residential unit featuring a lounge, kitchen, snug and fourth bedroom on the ground floor, with three bedrooms and a bathroom on the first floor.

The change of use of the pub into homes has been controversial in the village. Residents have complained about the loss of the 17th century pub and have also raised concerns that there could be further plans to build housing on the pub car park.

Mr Smith, who runs the White Lion at Colsterworth, took over the Ropsley Fox in 2010. When he first put in a planning application for the housing units he said: “I believe turning it into housing is absolutely right for the village. There’s another pub in the village and people should be getting behind that.”