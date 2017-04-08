Plans for Great Gonerby show steaming ahead

It’s full speed ahead with preparations for Grantham’s first Steam and County Show, say organisers.

The three-day event takes place Friday, June 2 to Sunday, June 4 on the site that hosts a large Bonfire Night display each year off Belton Lane in Great Gonerby.

While the huge steam machines will naturally take centre stage, the event will also feature a display of classic cars, a variety of trade and charity stands, auto jumble and a funfair.

There will be a licensed bar selling real ales, ciders and much more, plus live entertainment.

The event is the brainchild of Harrison Naylor, who said: “Everything is going brilliantly and we’re getting loads of support from local businesses.”

Mr Naylor decided to stage the event after a conversation at last year’s Bonfire Night organised by Lincolnshire Fire Aid.

He said: “I’m from a fairground family and have always been part of the steam scene.

“It seemed like a great idea to hold a steam rally in Grantham and I’m hoping it will become an annual event for the town.”

The weekend will kick off with a charity darts tournament on the Friday evening, in aid of Lincolnshire Fire Aid.

The level of interest in the tournament has resulted in an entry of 80 players, with Mr Naylor saying he had to cap the number of entries.

There is a £150 winner’s prize up for grabs, while a cash prize will also go to the runner-up. There will be a raffle and auction on the night to raise further funds.

Interest in the Steam and County Show itself is also gathering pace, with around 14 full sized steam engines already booked for the weekend.

“I’m hoping to have more than 20 altogether,” said Mr Naylor.

In addition, there will be a variety of miniature and stationary engines on show.

Anyone interested in exhibiting, taking a stall or providing an attraction is asked to email granthamsteam@yahoo.com.

There is no charge for charity stalls.

To attract as many people as possible to the event, Mr Naylor says they have deliberately tried to keep admission prices as low as possible.

“We want to get as many there as we can,” he explained. “We’re hoping local people will come along and support the event.”

Admission prices for the steam show are: Weekend camping £25, family day ticket £15, single day ticket £6.00, OAP/junior £2.50.