Plans for health services across Lincolnshire ‘leaked’

Potential plans for health services across the county, including Accident and Emergency in Grantham being downgraded to an urgent care centre and the centralisation of some maternity services from Boston to Lincoln, have been ‘leaked’ today (Monday).

The BBC has reported that the document which contains ‘wide ranging’ proposals was leaked to them.

They reported the document includes the potential downgrading of A&E at Grantham - currently closed overnight - to an urgent care centre.

They also reported on potential plans to have ‘mid-wife-led’ units remain in Boston with neonatal services moving to Lincoln.

Andrew Morgan, chief executive of Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust, said: “We are deeply disappointed that our plan has been leaked in advance of our publication date of December 13.

“We believe we have a strong and credible plan to transform health and social care – both improving health and wellbeing and ensuring we can provide high quality services.

“We are committed to making sure that every pound we spend delivers real value for all the people of Lincolnshire. We look forward to detailed discussions with public and staff as we work together to take this plan forward.

“This is just the start of our five year plan and no decisions will be made until we have fully consulted the public.”

They reiterated that no decisions will be made until a full consultation had taken place with the residents of Lincolnshire.

It is understood there are still options on the table which include maternity services remaining at Boston or being centralised there.

It was reported that the STP may be released tomorrow as a result of the leak.