Plans to expand activity centre in Caythorpe

A popular children’s activity centre is set to expand if plans for further developments are approved.

PGL Caythorpe, 10 miles north of Grantham, is part of the UK’s leading outdoor education provider, specialising in educational activity courses, summer camps and children’s activity holidays with centres in the UK, France and Spain.

It is very popular with young people, teachers, group leaders and parents who are keen to deliver inspirational learning through adventure.

Caythorpe Court is built around a Grade II listed former manor house and private school, set in 65 acres of mature grounds with purpose-built lakes to enable a mix of watersports and land-based activities for its visitors.

It also boasts additional lodge accommodation, a purpose-built dining room, archery range and another on-site lake. There is also a floodlit mini-football pitch, an indoor rifle range, a shop and a chill-out zone.

Plan have been submitted to further develop the site with a small number of extensions to the existing residential facility located on site, consisting of four new accommodation blocks, a new maintenance store, dining room extension and new staff block.

They also plan to add additional outdoor activity equipment including a trapeze and vertical challenge course, quad bike track, raft building platforms, rifle range and target shooting, giant swing and zip wire towers.

PGL already offers a full range of activities including abseiling, archery, aeroball, fencing, climbing, kayaking, orienteering, raft building and sports and team games.

PGL Travel Ltd was established in 1957 and originally known as PGL Voyages. In the 1960s and early 1970s the ‘PGL Experience’ was aimed at young adults and based on three main activities – canoeing, sailing and pony trekking, with accommodation in tents. PGL moved into the school and group travel market and expanded in the 1980s by purchasing more properties.

The company was sold in 2007 to Holidaybreak Plc and purchased significant property in the UK, including Caythorpe Court, a former college, in 2004.

For more information, visit: www.pgl.co.uk