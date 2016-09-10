Plenty of talent showcased at Barkston produce show

Edible goodies, floral delights and edgy art filled Barkston and Syston Village Hall in August for the popular Annual Produce and Craft Show.

More than 50 entrants from Barkston, Belton, Honington, Syston and Carlton Scroop filled the hall on August 20, as well as beautiful paintings and handwritings on display from the children at Barkston School.

Barkston & Syston Village Show Photo: Graeme Reynolds EMN-160709-115958001

In terms of results, Rob Parkin managed to beat fellow competitor Ray Wilson with the most number of points, and the ladies’ competition was a close contest with Sue Topps just getting the edge on Carole Pulford.

In the children’s competition, Emma Farmer retained the cup.

Results for the trophies were as follows; Gents Cup - Rob Parkin, Ladies Cup - Sue Topps, Larry Meadows Cup - Carole Pulford, Donald Clegg Memorial Cup - Vicki Strawson, Kathleen Jordan Memorial Cup - Christine Wyles, Phil Watkin Cup - Charlotte Bailey, Harru Jordan Memorial Cup - Carole Pulford, Tom Baker Cup - Ray Wilson, Jim Hawkins Cup - Carole Pulford, Joan Bennett Memorial Trophy - Jacky Radford, Mrs M M Clegg Memorial Cup - Emma Farmer, Wally Layne Trophy - Maisie Chung, Children’s Cup - Junior Top Tray - Emma Farmer, Wendy Coaten Pumpkin Cup - Elena Aldenhoff-Kelly, Hebert Exton Memorial Trophy - Josephine Williams, Harry Howslam Memorial Trophy - Ray Wilson, Barbara Banks Cup - Sue Topps, Graham Wheat Cup - Mollie Gould, Children’s Cookery Cup - Emma Farmer, Kendall Cucumber Cup - Charlotte Bailey and Under 16’s Most Points Cup - Emma Farmer.

Barkston & Syston Village Show Photo: Graeme Reynolds EMN-160709-120011001

Barkston & Syston Village Show Photo: Graeme Reynolds EMN-160709-120025001