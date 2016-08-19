Plenty to see and do at living history event at Grantham’s Wyndham Park

Travel back in time and experience World War One at a living history event being held at Wyndham Park in Grantham this weekend.

Held in conjunction with Wyndham Park Forum and The Great War Society, the event will take place tomorrow (Saturday) and Sunday, from 10am to 4pm both days.

Living History event at Wyndham Park EMN-160817-132846001

Both tomorrow and Sunday, Wyndham Park Field will be transformed back to the 1900s, with demonstrations of weapon firing and kit, from noon to 3pm.

Across the park there will be plenty on display including the infantry tents, officers’ ridge tent, field kitchen, hospital tent and military and historical equipment exhibitions.

The Machine Gun Corp Old Comrades’ Association will be present on the day, answering questions on war memorabilia and those wishing to trace ancestors in the regiment.

There will be a history display from Wyndham Park Forum, along with the Grantham Light Armoured Division Radio Control Tank Club display.

Stay refreshed and visit the tea tent which will be serving afternoon teas courtesy of The Anne Lucas Catering Company.

There will also be plenty to entertain the little ones with children’s trails, quizzes and activities hosted by the Grantham Remembers Group.

Other attractions will include a craft fair, raffle (drawn tomorrow at 3.30pm) and Rivercare will be celebrating World Rivers Day.

On Sunday, Wyndham Park Bowls Club will also be present and will be offering a free bowls session.

Don’t miss out on this great nostalgic event.