Police close Grantham street after man refuses to leave balcony

Police closed a road in Grantham this evening while they dealt with an incident at a town home.
Officers cordoned off a section of Avenue Road after reports of a man refusing to come down from a first floor balcony.
It is understood the incident began at about 3pm.
It is believed police are trying to persuade a man to come down from the balcony.
An ambulance crew is also at the scene.
Rush-hour motorists faced lengthy queues as they were diverted along Castlegate and around the scene.
Almost Done!
Registering with Grantham Journal means you're ok with our terms and conditions.