Police crack down on rogue traders

Lincolnshire Police are warning people to be vigilant after recently receiving an increased number of reports about uninvited traders turning up on doorsteps across Lincolnshire.

It comes after a resident was charged £200 for tea towels and other miscellaneous items.

A police spokesperson said: “If you are not sure, do not open your door.”

If you notice any suspicious person or vehicle, contact Lincolnshire Police immediately. Call 101 or 999 in an emergency.