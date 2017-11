Have your say

Police are appealing for information after two men wearing masks were spotted on Hillingford Way, Grantham, on Friday night.

A police spokesperson said: “We received a call about suspicious behaviour of two men in the area wearing masks.

We are investigating whether there was any sinister intent and would appeal for any witnesses who saw anything suspicious in the area.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 with incident reference number 423 of November 3rd.