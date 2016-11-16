Police warning after burglary in Grantham

Burglars have struck at a house and a shed in Grantham.

Police are warning householders to be vigilant and make sure their buildings are secure following the house burglary in Stephenson Avenue and the attempted break-in of a shed in Orchard Close, Gonerby Hill Foot.

A police spokesman said: “Please be vigilant and make sure you have locked your doors and windows properly. Also check your outbuildings and sheds and if you can put secure locks on them. If you are leaving your property at night or going away please leave a light on if possible and close curtains. If you see anything or anyone suspicious please call in confidence 101 or your local NPT team.”