Police warning after elderly man falls victim to fraud scam

Police are warning the public to be vigilant after an elderly gentleman in the area became the victim of a fraud and forgery scam.

The man was contacted by a person pretending to be a sergeant from the Fraud Office.

The gentleman was told that his bank branch was being investigated and that he needed to withdraw £10,000 from his bank account.

He was told not to inform the bank when he made his withdrawal and that a courier would come and pick up the money.

The fraud office would never ask you to withdraw any money.

The Police are aware of similar scams but not the method used on this occasion.

They are currently investigating the incident and are supporting the victim.

Anyone with any information should contact the Police on 101