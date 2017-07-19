Police witness appeal - Grantham thefts

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses to help with a series of thefts from vehicles which occurred in Grantham overnight (19 July).

Four vehicles were targeted on Princess Drive, Teesdale Road, Kingscliffe Road and Sunningdale in the early hours of the morning.

Several items were taken, including a battery drill, Makita radio, chargers, wallet, Sat Nav, STIHL Chainsaw, Dewalt battery drill with drill parts and battery powered heavy duty screwdriver.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident or the items taken is asked to call 101, quoting any of the following – 26, 70, 80, 84 of 19 July. Alternatively they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or report it online at Crimestoppers-uk.org.

Reference: Incidents 26, 70, 80, 84 of 19 July