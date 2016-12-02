Bin collection days to differ over Christmas and New Year period in North and South Kesteven

Waste collections will take place a day later for all residents over the festive period in South Kesteven.

This means there will be no bin collections on Boxing Day, Monday December 26 or Monday January 2 and all collections will be 24 hours later than normal each day during these two weeks.

The changes include silver bin and clear bag collections due on Friday December 30 which will take place on Saturday December 31.

Black bin and pink bag collections scheduled for Friday January 6 will be collected on Saturday January 7.

SKDC’s Streetcare Services team will take unlimited recyclable materials in silver bins or clears bags during this time.

Residents are advised to ensure only recyclable items are placed in silver bins or clear bags. A full list of items you can recycle can be found at www.southkesteven.gov.uk/recyclinglist

They will collect any amount of recyclable items in any clear bags or cardboard boxes as long as it is clear that the items can be recycled and they are not placed in black bags.

Residents are asked to flatten and crush cardboard for ease of transport to recycling facilities or to fit more into your kerbside collection.

However, in keeping with the council’s policy all year round, no additional waste will be taken with black bin or pink bag collections.

Residents wishing to purchase additional clear bags should email: customerservices@southkesteven.gov.uk

Those who fill their bins or bags can take waste to Household Waste and Recycling Centres in Mowbeck Way in Grantham or at Bourne Industrial Estate.

North Kesteven residents will only be affected if their bin collection days are on Mondays.

Those collected on Monday, December 26 will instead be collected on Saturday, December 24 and then again on Saturday, December 31. Residents’ first domestic waste and first recycling waste collections in the New Year will be allowed side waste.