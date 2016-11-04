BREAKING NEWS: Sleaford MP Stephen Phillips resigns

MP Stephen Phillips has today (Friday) announced that he is standing down as the MP for Sleaford and North Hykeham with immediate effect as a result of “irreconcilable policy differences with the current Government”.

Stephen said: “It has been a great honour to serve the people of Sleaford and North Hykeham for the last six years, but it has become clear to me over the last few months that my growing and very significant policy differences with the current Government mean that I am unable properly to represent the people who elected me.

“This decision has been a difficult one and I hope that everyone will respect the fact that I have tried to act in the best interests of all of my constituents.”

Mr Phillips voted to leave the EU in the referendum but has since joined a campaign to get the terms of Brexit debated in Parliament before the Government invokes Article 50 and goes to negotiate the UK’s separation from the European Union.

The High Court yesterday (Thursday) ruled that the Government needed to take the Brexit decision to Parliament first, although the Government has said it will appeal the decision.

Mr Phillips was first elected to Parliament for the seat in 2010 and retained the seat in 2015 with an increased majority of over 56 per cent.