Family of Sleaford by-election candidate announce he will not be campaigning due to ill health

The family of an independent candidate in the Sleaford and North Hykeham by-election has issued a second statement after previously announcing he had been taken ill last weekend after the town’s Remembrance Sunday parade.

Laura Suffield, Mark Suffield’s wife, has issued an announcement about the Sleaford district councillor’s candidacy in the election for Member of Parliament.

She said: “Due to Mark’s ill-health, he will not undertake any active campaigning as a candidate at the Parliamentary by-election that takes place on December 8.

“In accordance with election rules and the election timetable, Mark was unable to withdraw as a candidate from this election. As a result, Mark’s name is included in the ‘Statement of Persons Nominated and Notice of Poll’. His name will also appear on the ballot paper and other related election notices. Mark’s name cannot be removed from this election paperwork.”

She went on: “Although Mark remains a validly nominated candidate, he will not participate in the campaign over the coming weeks.

“I am sure that Mark would like to wish all the remaining parliamentary candidates a positive and democratic campaign.”