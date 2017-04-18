General election: Nick Boles undecided over competing for Grantham and Stamford seat as he battles cancer

Grantham and Stamford MP Nick Boles may not stand in the forthcoming general election, as he battles a cancerous tumour in his head.

The Conservative MP told this newspaper this afternoon that he will discuss his options with family and colleagues before making a decision on whether to stand.

It comes after Prime Minister Theresa May made a shock announcement this morning in a press conference outside 10 Downing Street of her intention to hold a general election on June 8. Parliament has yet to agree the move – a vote will be held in the House of Commons tomorrow (Wednesday).

Mr Boles said: “I fully support Theresa May’s decision to hold an election, and I think that it is right to secure that mandate from the country as we head in to the Brexit negotiations.

“On a personal level, I will be talking over the coming days to family and colleagues to make a decision, which I will announce in due course.”

Mr Boles was elected into the Grantham and Stamford seat in 2010 and went on to become Planning Minister in 2012, then Minister of State for Skills and Equalities until June 2016.

He announced in October last year that doctors had found a cancerous tumour in his head and he has since undergone several rounds of chemotherapy. He successfully battled Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2007.