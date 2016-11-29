Grantham campaigners show their support of the NHS

A crowd of campaigners gathered on the St Peter’s Hill green on Saturday to show their support of the NHS.

The members and supporters of Fighting 4 Grantham Hospital (F4GH) stood in the cold for four hours from noon.

The vigil was organised to coincide with the NHS National Day of Action.

F4GH formed in the summer following a decision made by the United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust to close Grantham Hospital’s A&E department overnight between 6.30pm and 9am. Staff were relocated to cover staff shortages at Lincoln County and Boston Pilgrim hospitals.