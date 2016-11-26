Homes planned in Long Bennington

Plans for more homes have been submitted in one of the area’s biggest villages.

The proposals for 14 properties in Long Bennington have been lodged with the district council and come on top of a scheme for eight homes on a nearby separate site.

The latest plan has been submitted by Nottingham based Grace Machin Planning and Property, which wants to develop just over a hectare within the heart of the village, at the end of Sparrow Lane, off Main Road.

The site is currently described as vacant grassland and access would be from an extended private drive to numbers 11 and 15 Sparrow Lane, which were given permission in December 2005.

Controversial plans for eight homes nearby on land to the rear of the Royal Oak Pub in Main Street have yet to be agreed.

This plan by Newriver Retail Property Trust plan was opposed by locals and the parish council submitted a bid to the county council to officially register the land as a village green.

The district council is being asked to give only outline permission for the latest plan and details about the layout and designs of the building would be decided later.

But the applicants say there would be a mix of detached, link detached and semi-detached properties, each with a garden front and rear. They add there would be many smaller-type properties aimed at young people already in the village.

Of the 14 properties proposed, 12 would have three bedrooms or fewer.

In urging the council to approve the scheme, the applicants say the site is in a residential area, partially bound on three sides by existing homes, and is an appropriate location for a small scale residential development.