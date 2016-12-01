Independent by-election candidate issues personal message to voters via Youtube video

An Independent candidate in the upcoming Sleaford and North Hykeham by-election has issued a personal campaign message to voters via Youtube video.

Sleaford Town councillor Paul Coyne has been leafleting residents in the constutuency with his ‘Personal Message’ to voters, but has also produced a short video outlining his main pledges.

Mr Coyne says: “This by-election is not about any single issue, it is about every single issue which affects the residentrs of this constituency.

“On June 23 the voters of Sleaford and North Hykeham sent a clear message that they are no longer satisfied with the status quo.

“The recent vote against Lincolnshire devolution has shown that our local politicians are starting to take note of what the people they represent really want: that is how it should be. The time has come for our national government to sit up and take note - ordinary people are dissatisfied. Business people who provide jobs for our resaidents are equally dissatisfied.”

He said the county as a whole had been poorly funded for too many years and was in danger of falling further behind unless people took this golden opportunity to send a message that they desrved better.

Mr Coyne believed, looking at the other candidates and their track records that it was a level playing field and said, if elected: “I commit to giving our Government my full support, but only when that is in the interests of the people of this constituency.”

He added: “I am under no illusion as to the enormity of what faces me in this by-election. I do not have a large national campaign machine behind me. I do not have a large support network.

“As a single voice I can throw my pebble into the pond and start a ripple.

“Together we can generate a tidal wave.”

Also standing in the by-election are: Jim Clarke (Labour), Ross Pepper (Lib Dem), Victoria Ayling (UKIP), Marianne Overton (Lincs Independent), Sarah Stock (Ind), Caroline Johnson (Conservative), Peter Hill (Monster Raving Loony Party), David Bishop (Bus Pass Elvis Party) and Mark Suffield (Ind) although Mr Suffield’s family have announced he will not be actively campaigning due to ill health.