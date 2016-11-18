Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn to speak at campaign rally in Sleaford on Sunday

The Leader of the Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, is set to pay a visit to Sleaford on the campaign trail.

Mr Corbyn is due to attend a campaign rally with local activists in a park on Sunday afternoon at 2.30pm in support of the party’s candidate, Jim Clarke, who is standing in the Sleaford and North Hykeham by-election.

Party spokesman Vicky Street said: “Jeremy will be here for about an hour, rallying the troops and knocking on doors with the candidate.”

The by-election has been called after Tory MP Stephen Phillips stepped down this month citing policy difficulties with the Conservative Government.

There are ten candidates declared as standing in the by-election. They are: Dr Caroline Johnson (Cons), Jim Clarke (Lab), Ross Pepper (Lib Dem), Victoria Ayling (UKIP), Marianne Overton (Lincs Ind), Mark Suffield (Ind), Paul Coyne (Ind), Sarah Stock (Ind), Peter E Hill (Official Monster Raving Loony Party), David Bishop (Bus-Pass Elvis Party).