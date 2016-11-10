Labour party selects candidate for Sleaford and North Hykeham by-election

The Labour party has selected its candidate for the Sleaford and North Hykeham by-election.

Following a selection meeting held last night, Wednesday, Sleaford man Jim Clarke has been selected by Labour members to be their candidate for the seat vacated by Stephen Phillips after his shock resignation on Friday.

He beat fellow hopeful on the shortlist Rosanne Kirk, a county councillor from Lincoln.

In a statement from the local party, they described him as “a hardworking local man who knows first-hand the challenges that people in Sleaford and North Hykeham face. He knows what it takes to stand up and represent local people.”

Jim Clarke was born and bred in the constituency and lives in Sleaford with his wife.

He is a local GMB trade union member and is employed as a refuse driver for the local council and is a former postman.

Following his selection, Jim said: “This is my home and it will be a great honour to represent Sleaford and North Hykeham. I am delighted that Labour party members have put their trust in me to stand as Labour’s candidate in the forthcoming by-election.

“People here in Sleaford and North Hykeham need a local representative that is going to stand up for them and be their voice in Parliament.

“It is not right that in 2016 working people here in Sleaford and North Hykeham are having to choose between heating and eating.

“It is not right that Grantham hospital hasn’t enough doctors to keep the hospital A&E open overnight. I will fight for the resources to protect our local NHS and I will stand side by side with local people campaigning to keep Grantham A and E open 24 hours a day.

“We have a Tory Government with no plan for Brexit. Here in Sleaford and North Hykeham 62 per cent of people voted for Brexit. But they didn’t vote to put their jobs at risk, they didn’t vote to lose their rights at work and they didn’t vote for price rises on everyday essentials.

“Immigration played a big part in the Brexit result and I will not ignore that. We need to earn people’s trust and show that we respect the will of the people, but will also hold the Government to account on ensuring the best deal for Britain, which protects our local jobs.

“I will be a campaigning candidate, and I will be out on the doors from tomorrow, standing up for local people showing them that only Labour will put Sleaford and North Hykeham first.

“I am ready for the challenge to be Sleaford and North Hykeham’s next MP.”