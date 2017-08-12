Landowner behind Grantham shopping village plan responds to news of Downtown competition

The applicant behind the first proposal for a designer shopping village at Grantham has responded to the news of a competing scheme.

As reported exclusively by the Journal yesterday (Friday), Downtown has announced its plan to redevelop its site at Gonerby Moor. It will be seeking permission from the district council to build a £125 million Downtown Grantham Designer Outlet.

It comes weeks after landowner Buckminster submitted plans to the council for its £100 million scheme – Grantham Designer Outlet Village.

Managing director of Buckminster Stephen Vickers said: “We haven’t yet seen the plans for what’s being proposed, but as an active member of the Grantham business community, with considerable retail and office interests in the town centre, we look forward to participating in the public consultation exercise ahead of an application being submitted.

“As far as our Grantham Designer Outlet Village proposals are concerned, we consulted widely and comprehensively and our application has already been submitted. However, any proposal that genuinely supports the long-term future of the town centre can only be good for Grantham.”