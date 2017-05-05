Lincolnshire County Council elections: Colsterworth Rural

The sea of blue continues to fill the Grantham Meres Leisure Centre sports hall.

Another Conservative, this time in the shape of Bob Adams, has reclaimed his seat in the Colsterworth Rural ward.

The results are coming in faster than I can type so there is a delay in me updating these results.

Bob Adams (Con) 1066 -WIN

Ian Andrews (Green) 116

Patrick Beese (UKIP) 223

Phil Brett (Lab) 264

John Ramsbottom (Lib Dem) 212

Mr Adams said: “The attitude of the county is very much towards the Tories and this is what I pretty much expected from the overall result.

“I will carry on doing what I am doing, supporting all the residents and supporting the district.

He added that he wanted to make sure that the area continues to be a decent place to live in.”