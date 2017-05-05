Lincolnshire County Council Elections: Grantham Barrowby

In the second count of tonight’s Lincolnshire County Council elections it was the second win in a row for the Conservatives with Mark Whittington retaining his seat for the conservatives.

It looks like it could be another succesful night for the Conservatives if things continue like they are.

Louise Clack (Lab) 815

Yvonne Stevens (UKIP) 179

Mark Whittington (Con) 1315

An overjoyed Mark said after the result came in: “I would like to thank the other candidates for a very hard fought campaign. The Labour candidate has done very , very well to have got the number of votes she has. I am delighted to be able to represent the voters of Grantham for the next four years.”