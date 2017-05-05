Lincolnshire County Council elections: Grantham East

Yet another win for the Conservatives in the Grantham East ward in tonight’s elections.

It is the third result of the night and the third win for the Conservatives.

Each ballot so far has been for Grantham wards and with only one Grantham ward to go it looks like the town will continue to be a Tory stronghold.

Helen Andrews (Green) 62

John Bland (Lib Dem) 59

Paul Martin (Ind) 298

John Morgan (Lab) 547

Linda Wootten (Con)1048

Linda Wootten who retained her seat said: “I would like to thank everyone who was kind enough to vote for me, that put their faith in me. They can expect 100 per cent commitment from me. I am passionate about Grantham Hospital and I will continue to do my best to try and get them to see sense and put our overnight A and E service back into practise.”