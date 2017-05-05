Lincolnshire County Council elections: Grantham North

The third Grantham ward result is in and the Conservatives have taken this one aswell.

Ray Wootten takes the seat again and continues a landslide victory for the Tories in the town.

It really has been a predictable night so far with no other parties coming close to the Tories.

Claire Lunn (Lib Dem) 168

Rob Shorrock (Lab) 412

Ian Simmons (Green) 152

Ray Wootten (Con) 2119 - WIN

Mr Wootten said: “I am really grateful to the people of Grantham that took the trouble to vote for me. I would like to do all I can in the next four years to make sure that the people of the district are looked after.”

He added that as ward councillor he wants to support campaign groups to make sure that Grantham A and E stays open.