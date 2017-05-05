Lincolnshire County Council elections: Grantham South

Adam Stokes takes back the seat he narrowly lost in the last elections to Charmaine Morgan.

Mr Stokes, who has previously sat on the county council, exacted revenge on his rival but once again it was a hotly contested contest between him and Mrs Morgan, with the Conservative candidate winning by a mere 13 votes.

Gerhard Lohmann-Bond (Green) 97

Charmaine Morgan (Labour and Co-operative) 789

Joshua Scarboroguh (UKIP) 173

Louis Stead (Ind) 47

Adam Stokes (Con) 802 - WIN

Ellie Symonds (Lib Dem) 104

Mr Stokes looked delighted after the votes came in and said it felt great to win the seat.

He said: “ I am delighted to get back on the county council.

“It has been a political boxing match. It was always going to be close, it swung to me this time and it swung to Charmaine last time.”

And he sent out a strong message to people that voted for him.

“They can expect someone that gets things done. If they have a problem they can contact me and I will resolve them as quickly as possible.”