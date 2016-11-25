Minister backs Tory hopeful for Sleaford and North Hykeham seat

Transport secretary Chris Grayling was in Grantham on Wednesday to endorse the by-election campaign of Conservative candidate Dr Caroline Johnson.

Dr Johnson, a consultant paediatrician who lives in Sudbrook near Ancaster, is bidding to maintain her party’s hold on the Sleaford and North Hykeham parliamentary seat, which includes the north of Grantham from Barrowby.

On a visit to Great Gonerby, Mr Grayling said Dr Johnson would be a champion for local health services.

The minster told the Journal: “I am well aware of the issues around the A&E unit at Grantham Hospital and understand the views of local people,

“I am impressed that as a doctor Caroline will be a very good advocate for local people and they couldn’t want for a better champion for local health services.”

On transport issues, Mr Grayling said the Conservative candidate was already pressing for improvements in the county

He said: “Following the spending review more money is being made available for transport and I have no doubt that after the by-election Caroline will be knocking on my door lobbying for improvements in the county.”

** Also standing for the seat are Independent Sarah Stock, Labour’s Jim Clarke, Liberal Democrat Ross Pepper, UKIP member Victoria Ayling, Lincolnshire Independent Marianne Overton, Peter E. Hill of Official Monster Raving Looney Party, David Laurence Bishop of the Bus-Pass Elvis Party and Paul Coyne of no party affiliation.