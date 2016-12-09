New Tory MP for Sleaford and North Hykeham, Caroline Johnson talks to the Standard about her win

Newly elected MP for Sleaford and North Hykeham, Dr Caroline Johnson, has spoken to The Sleaford Standard’s news editor Andy Hubbert in an interview on her campaign success, her next steps now elected and why she left the election count in a hurry.

Dr Johnson, 38, said: “It is an enormous honour to be elected as the Member of Parliament for Sleaford and North Hykeham - the community where I live with my family and call home.”

Dr Caroline Johnson gives her acceptance speech on being elected as Sleaford and North Hykeham MP. EMN-160912-103628001

She revealed she will be giving up her job as a consultant paediatrician once she has completed a few shifts she had agreed to honour and will be heading to Westminster on Monday to be sworn in at Parliament.

Reflecting on giving her job in the NHS at Peterborough Hospital she commented: “I went to do a shift at the hospital the other week and turned a baby over in an incubator and just thought, that may be the last time I will do that, and it felt quite emotional.”

But responding to her electorate who voted her in by a landslide 54 per cent of the vote and a 2,306 vote majority, she said: “I am grateful that people across this constituency have put their faith in me and I will not let them down. I campaigned on a five-point plan to take action on the issues that matter locally, and now I will work to deliver that plan.

“In doing so, I look forward to strengthening Theresa May’s Government’s majority - helping to ensure that we deliver what the people of the UK voted for in the referendum, make a success of Brexit, and build a country that works for everyone.”