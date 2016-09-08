Plan to turn Grantham’s former Kontak club into an Indian restaurant

A former social club which has stood empty for seven years will become an Indian restaurant, if given the green light.

An application has gone in to the planning authority to turn the old Kontak Social Club, on the corner of Barrowby Road with Mount Street, into an Indian fine dining restaurant which will seat up to 140 people.

And the man behind the plan, Mirza Iskander, hopes to have it open to customers by Christmas.

Asked why he chose the Kontak club, Mr Iskander, from Nottingham, said: “It’s my dream to set up a restaurant which will be luxurious and comfortable with an excellent atmosphere where customers will enjoy their time with food, service and environment. In all aspects this is the best place in Grantham.”

He added: “I am very much excited about this project. There are about 43,000 population in Grantham, they are happy to spend money but on quality food and excellent service.

“I think and believe I can fulfil their demand. Moreover, if I can ensure the quality, people from nearest towns like Newark, Sleaford, Nottingham, Melton, Loughborough, Bourne and Lincoln will come to my restaurant.”

There will be little work on the exterior of the building, but inside will be renovated. In addition to the restaurant area, the planning application shows an area for a children’s soft play area on the first floor.

Mr Iskander will employ 15 members of staff.

The Kontak club closed in May 2009 after operating as a social club for Kontak workers for more than 40 years.

As the committee were preparing to close it down, secretary at the time Frank Wright told the Journal they “simply cannot afford to run it anymore”. He added: “It is a bit of a blow because I have been there since the start but it is just a sign of the times.”

Kontak was a hydraulic engineering firm located on Londonthorpe Lane, Grantham.

In 2013, Castlegate Day Nursery announced its intention to turn the social club into a day nursery, but this never came to fruition.